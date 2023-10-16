Belgium vs. Sweden: Picks, predictions, how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying match

Group F leaders Belgium will face off against third-place Sweden in their penultimate match of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying group stage. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday as they look to continue their excellent run of form throughout the qualifiers. The Belgians play host in this one at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Belgium v. Sweden

Date: Monday, October 16

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Belgium: -160

Draw: +310

Sweden: +450

Moneyline pick: Belgium -160

After a disappointing World Cup in 2022 that saw them exit in the group stage, the Belgians have put together a string of great results, winning five of their six matches in 2023 following the tournament in Qatar. Their match against Sweden serves as their second-to-last outing in Euro qualifying as they’ve been able to stay on top of the group table throughout the competition.

Romelu Lukaku leads the team in qualifying with eight goals and one assist, while five other players have also knocked one into the back of the net.

Belgium took Sweden down in their last meeting, which was their group stage opener as the Red Devils cruised to a 3-0 win back in March thanks to a Lukaku hat trick. They’ll look to replicate that result, especially playing at home, and I think they won’t have much trouble making that happen. The Swedes, while having no trouble with Azerbaijan or Estonia in the group stage, lost both their matches against Austria and will likely drop all three points on the road in Brussels.