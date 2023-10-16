NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Cowboys vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers meet up for a Monday Night Football clash in Week 6. There’s plenty of value to go around in DFS lineups, and there could be some big performances out of a few of the star offensive weapons on each team. Here we break down the best and worst options to consider in DFS contests.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Cowboys vs. Chargers

Captain’s Picks

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys ($9,600)

Pollard is priced considerably lower than Austin Ekeler ($16,800) for this game, which is interesting given that the Cowboys’ defense is much better than the Chargers’ unit. Ekeler is returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury, so it’s uncertain how the Los Angeles coaching staff will utilize his rushing/receiving prowess in his first game action since Week 1. Pollard also has a similar play style to Ekeler, and he should prove to be the better option of the two RBs considering his reasonable DFS price, and upside.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys ($9,000)

Lamb had a quiet outing in last week’s embarrassing defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, but the longer week of practice to reestablish a rhythm with Dak Prescott hugely benefits him against a far less daunting defense in Los Angeles. They rank at the bottom of the league against opposing wide receivers and allow 404 yards per game to offenses. Lamb has the most bounce-back potential of any receiver suiting up on Monday night.

FLEX Options

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys ($7,800)

Entering Monday as the 14th-most expensive player in DFS lineups, Ferguson has some value against the Chargers’ pass defense. Despite ranking third in the NFL against opposing tight ends, there is plenty of opportunity for Ferguson to find a variety of early-down work and red-zone looks from Prescott.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers ($6,300)

After a slow start in 2023, Johnston and the Chargers’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. They get their star running back Ekeler healthy and on the field once again for the first time since Week 1, but perhaps more importantly for their offense, it has given their rookie wide receiver more time to get involved in the offense. Johnston has posted just 4.4 standard fantasy points this season, but we can expect he’ll be seen more in the passing game starting Monday night.

Players to Avoid

Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers ($9,600)

Ekeler is back, and should be expected to handle a vast amount of offensive snaps and touches once again for the Chargers. Kelley has been very underwhelming in the RB1 role with Ekeler sidelined over the last three games, and will return as Ekeler’s primary backup. Kelley’s best performance of the season was in Week 1 where he recorded 15.1 fantasy points and one touchdown with Ekeler healthy, so it’s possible that he works best in the relief role. That said, he’s difficult to trust in DFS contests with the thought of a huge comeback performance on the way from Ekeler, and against a sturdy Cowboys run defense.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys ($8,100)

Cooks has been disappointing in the Cowboys’ passing game all season. He has just one game with over two receptions, and a season-high of 27 receiving yards. Michael Gallup has been a much more serviceable option in DFS this week.