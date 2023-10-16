If Kyren Williams misses time, which Rams RB is worth a waiver wire add ahead of Week 7

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury during the team’s 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The breakout second-year running back ripped off a career-high 158 rushing yards and a touchdown before tweaking his ankle in the fourth quarter and missed the final offensive series of the game.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams will get an MRI to see the severity of the injury ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Williams is currently the third-ranked fantasy running back coming out of Week 6 and it would put several fantasy managers into a bind if he were to miss time. We’ll go over some waiver wire options should Williams be out of action.

Rams RB’s: Week 7 waiver wire

Backup Ronnie Rivers would be the natural guy to look for on the waiver wire this week with a rostership percentage of 2.0%. Heading into Week 7, he’s logged 13 carries for 57 yards and four receptions for 18 yards. However, Rapoport also reported that Rivers is dealing with a PCL injury that could sideline him for a few weeks.

If that were the case, rookie third-stringer Zach Evans would get the nod at running back and he’d be readily available with a rostership percentage of just 0.2%. He’s only gotten a smattering of touches this season, taking four carries for 10 yards.