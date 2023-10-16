 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy basketball draft kit for 2023-24 season

We’ve got all you need to prepare you for your fantasy basketball draft, including top 100 rankings, team previews and sleepers and busts.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Memphis Grizzlies
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 10, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
The 2023-24 NBA season is quickly approaching, and that means fantasy basketball leagues are starting to set up their drafts. Here’s a look at everything you need to know from a fantasy and betting standpoint ahead of the season, with complete rankings, team futures and DK Network’s predictions.

Fantasy basketball rankings

Top 100 players

Position rankings

Point guards

Shooting guards

Small forwards

Power forwards

Centers

Sleepers and Busts

Point guards - coming soon!

Shooting guards - coming soon!

Small forwards - coming soon!

Power forwards - coming soon!

Centers - coming soon!

Rookies/2nd Year Players to draft

Rookies - coming soon!

2nd year breakout players - coming soon!

Division predictions

Atlantic - coming soon!

Central - coming soon!

Southeast - coming soon!

Pacific - coming soon!

Northwest - coming soon!

Southwest - coming soon!

Awards predictions

Rookie of the Year - coming soon!

Most Improved Player - coming soon!

Sixth Man of the Year - coming soon!

Defensive Player of the Year - coming soon!

Most Valuable Player - coming soon!

Season predictions

East predictions - coming soon!

West predictions - coming soon!

Title predictions - coming soon!

