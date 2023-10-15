Breaking down Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss’ usage vs. Jaguars in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 37-20 loss on Sunday and it was the second week in a row where Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss shared carries out of the backfield. The duo got plenty of touches both on the ground and in the passing game as the Colts offense struggled through most of the afternoon.

Moss finished the day with seven carries for 21 rushing yards and a touchdown and while it was his least productive rushing day this season, he at least found the end zone in this one. He was also very active as a pass catcher, hauling in six of seven targets for 38 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Taylor took just eight carries for just 19 yards in his second game back from the PUP list. He also added five receptions for 46 yards in the loss.

The numbers for both backs weren’t optimal, but that can be chalked up to the Colts’ offense falling into a hole early and abandoning the run in attempt to catch up. Filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson, backup Gardner Minshew ended up making 55 pass attempts, which is far from what the team had envisioned for its game plan. Fantasy managers should still view Taylor and Moss as potential starters in their lineups as there’s an opportunity for them to get back on track against the Browns next week.