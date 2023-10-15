Can the Texans win the AFC South?

The Houston Texans moved to 3-3 in Week 6 with a win over the New Orleans Saints. Is it a total overreaction to say that they have a legitimate shot at winning the conference? Let’s take a look.

Can the Texans win their division?

Absolutely. I think the Texans have the chance to turn things around from having the second overall pick (and almost first!) in 2023 to reaching the postseason in 2024. CJ Stroud has been a difference-maker already for this offense, and finished the day against the Saints with 199 yards and two touchdowns. He kept his cool after throwing his first interception of the season, leading Houston to their third win of the year — marking the same amount of wins they had in the entire 2022 season.

The Texans share membership in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts (3-3), the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), and the Tennessee Titans (2-4). The Texans have faced two of the three so far this season, losing to the Colts and beating the Jags. This is going to be a close race in the division this season — the Jags did not create enough talent separation in the offseason to guarantee a second win for themselves, leaving the division fairly open.

Anthony Richardson has shown some quick improvement with the Colts, but is already dealing with injuries this season, which could hamper Indianapolis. The Texans have yet to face Derrick Henry and the Titans, but they bulldozed the Jaguars just a few weeks ago. If Stroud continues to find his rhythm and the defense improves its consistency, the Texans are very much in the picture to compete for this division as the season goes on. Houston’s defense held its opponents to 13, 6, and 17 points in their three wins, and allowed 21 or more points in each loss.

They face the Jaguars in November, the Titans in December, and the Colts in January.