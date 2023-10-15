The Bengals are 3-1 in their last four games. Are they back in contention?

The Cincinnati Bengals opened the season 0-2, and for the record, it was a fairly disastrous 0-2. They were crushed by the Browns in the first week of the season, barely managing to crack 140 total yards of offense. Their Week 2 loss to the Ravens was closer as they fell 27-24, but it was clear that plenty of the issues that plagued Cincy in Week 1 were far from being fixed.

There are a few issues that remain far from being fixed, but not quite as far, and not quite as many. The Bengals are now 3-1 in their last four as they head into their bye week. They’ll face a big challenge in the 49ers in Week 8, but they showed flashes of the Bengals of the last few seasons.

The pass rush against the Seahawks won the game for Cincinnati, as they sacked Geno Smith four times and grabbed two interceptions. They’ve grabbed two interceptions in each of their three wins this season, and with the way the Joe Burrow-led offense looks right now, the Bengals will be relying on a positive turnover margin for the time being.

Burrow and the offense looked hot in the first half of the Week 6 matchup against Seattle, but fell back to their stilted, unproductive play that has become characteristic this season in the second half. And he knows it’s happening — everyone does. The Bengals will need to use this bye week to figure some things out on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bengals have made a habit of slow starts to their seasons, so an early bye and a big game coming out of the week off will give them the chance to prove on a national stage that they are still in postseason contention.