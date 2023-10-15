Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable to return with knee injury in Week 6 vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Jaguars played a well-rounded game and are cruising to a divisional victory. Unfortunately, starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter. He is listed as questionable to return but likely is done for the day as the Jags are up 17 with less than two minutes to go. If the offense takes the field again, C.J. Beathard would take over under center as the backup.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 15, 2023

Lawrence finishes the day 20-of-30 for 181 yards through the air with two touchdowns and an interception. He added three carries for 15 yards. The team scored 37 points, but Lawrence had a rather mediocre performance. He couldn’t find a weakness to exploit in the defense through the air, as his top wide receiver had only 49 yards on three receptions.

It’ll be a short week for Lawrence to heal as he and the Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.