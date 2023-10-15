 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets WR Garrett Wilson gets X-ray after leg injury in Week 6 vs. Eagles

Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffered a leg injury in Week 6. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seen on a cart headed from the locker room to the X-ray room following the Jets’ Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson limped off the field toward the end of the game, but head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson could have finished the game.

Wilson finished the game with eight receptions for 90 yards, leading the team in both stat lines.

