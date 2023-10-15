Jets WR Garrett Wilson gets X-ray after leg injury in Week 6 vs. Eagles

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seen on a cart headed from the locker room to the X-ray room following the Jets’ Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson limped off the field toward the end of the game, but head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson could have finished the game.

Garrett Wilson just went from the Jets locker room headed toward the x-ray room riding in the front of a cart. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) October 15, 2023

Wilson finished the game with eight receptions for 90 yards, leading the team in both stat lines.

Garrett Wilson is coming off the field. He's limping. Looks like a lower leg injury. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 15, 2023

