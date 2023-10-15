 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill returns to the field in Week 6 vs. Panthers

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill suffered an injury in Week 6. Here are the latest updates.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Update: Hill is back on the field for Miami.

Update: Hill is dealing with cramping and is questionable to return to the game.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Carolina got out to a 14-0 lead, but Miami was able to wake up after a quarter and stormed back to a 28-14 lead. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill may have injured his hamstring as he pulled up at the end of a 47-yard reception and went straight into the locker room.

Hill had already had a big impact on the game as he had a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was capped off by a creative backflip touchdown celebration that went viral. Before the injury, he had four receptions for 126 yards and the score. While he is sidelined, Miami will look to lean on Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Braxton Berrios in the passing game.

