Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffers head injury in Week 6 vs. Raiders

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has exited today’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders and is being evaluated in the blue medical tent on the sideline. The running back hit his head on the turf on a 15-yard run in the third quarter and is most likely being evaluated for a concussion.

This is potentially a huge blow for the Pats offense, who have struggled mightily this year prior to today’s contest. The third-year running back out of Oklahoma has led the team in rushing while splitting carries with veteran Ezekiel Elliott, taking 42 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught 12 passes for 87 yards through the air.

After his injury, Elliott took the reigns and punched in a touchdown to bring the Pats back to within a field goal of the Raiders. We should be getting official word on Stevenson’s status shortly.