Seahawks WR DK Metcalf suffers hip injury in Week 6 vs. Bengals

Update: Metcalf is back on the field in the fourth quarter.

DK Metcalf is back on the field. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 15, 2023

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a hip injury in the third quarter of the Seahawks’ Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Metcalf was hit on an attempted reception and left the field, heading to the locker room after the play. Before he left the game, Metcalf had two receptions for 30 yards. He is questionable to return.

Rookie WR Jake Bobo is having a big game for Seattle in Week 6 and should be able to help fill in downfield for Metcalf for the remainder of the game. Tyler Lockett leads the team in receiving yards so far.

More to come.