Bucs QB Baker Mayfield suffers arm injury in Week 6 vs. Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was not moving his left arm as he left the Bucs’ Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield is right-handed, so the injury is not to his throwing arm.

Baker Mayfield walks off the field not moving his left arm pic.twitter.com/wLpgstH5nM — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) October 15, 2023

Mayfield threw for 206 yards and an interception in the loss. The Bucs face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 7. If Mayfield is out, backup Kyle Trask will likely start for Tampa Bay.