 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield suffers arm injury in Week 6 vs. Lions

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield suffered an arm injury in Week 6. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott
Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was not moving his left arm as he left the Bucs’ Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield is right-handed, so the injury is not to his throwing arm.

Mayfield threw for 206 yards and an interception in the loss. The Bucs face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 7. If Mayfield is out, backup Kyle Trask will likely start for Tampa Bay.

More From DraftKings Network