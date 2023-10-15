What channel is Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 1 on and when does it start

The fifth-seeded Texas Rangers have still yet to lose this postseason, following up two wins over the Rays in the Wild Card round with an impressive sweep of the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS this week. Their reward? An ALCS matchup with a familiar and hated foe: the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, who held on to dispatch the Minnesota Twins in four games in their ALDS. Houston stole the AL West from out from under the Rangers on the final weekend of the regular season and took the season series 9-4, so you know Texas will be looking to flip the script on its in-state rival — starting on Sunday night, with first pitch of Game 1 from Minute Maid Park set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Houston sends postseason stalwart Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) to the mound to start, while the Rangers hope lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) can continue his sensational October so far. The Astros enter as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.