How to watch Rangers vs. Astros in ALCS Game 1 via live stream on FOX

FOX will host Game 1 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, with first pitch from Minute Maid Park set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston sends postseason stalwart Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) to the mound, while the Rangers hope lefty Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20) can continue his sensational October so far.

Texas seemed to be entering October in a tailspin, losing the AL West to Houston on the final weekend of the regular season and losing Max Scherzer and Jon Gray to injury. But the Rangers have rebounded in a big way over the past couple of weeks: Texas has yet to lose a game this postseason, first sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round and then dominating the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS. Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi have been great atop the Texas rotation — a rotation that now gets Max Scherze back for this series — while a lineup that seemed to be fading a bit as the summer went on has gotten back to its early record-setting form.

The Astros stole the division and the No. 2 seed from their in-state rivals on the season’s final day, their sixth AL West crown in the last seven years. It was a bumpier ride than we’ve grown accustomed to, with injuries hitting both the rotation (Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy) and lineup (Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley) hard at various points. But Houston found enough pitching depth — a deadline deal for Justin Verlander sure didn’t hurt — and its foundational stars are now healthy and clicking at the top of the order. The Astros were given a brief scare by the Twins in the ALDS, losing Game 2, but they rebounded with consecutive wins in Minnesota to punch their ticket to a seventh straight ALCS.

Houston enters as -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +120. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Astros -142, Rangers +120

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.