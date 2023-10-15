 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers WR Deebo Samuel questionable to return in Week 6 vs. Browns

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6. Here are the latest updates.

Update: Samuel is officially questionable to return. He is headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

The San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The 49ers versatile offense took a hit as prolific wide receiver Deebo Samuel was getting looked at on the sideline. He was then moved to the injury tent for further evaluation.

Before the injury, Samuel couldn’t bring in his lone target. He did have two carries for a total of 11 yards. As long as he is sidelined, quarterback Brock Purdy will look to lean on Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Ronnie Bell in the passing game.

More to come.

