49ers RB Christian McCaffrey ruled OUT for rest of Week 6 vs. Browns with oblique injury

Update: Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the rest of today’s matchup against the Browns.

Update: Christian McCaffrey attempted to return, but is now heading back to the locker room for further evaluation. It wouldn’t be a surprise if his day is done.

Update: Christian McCaffrey has returned to the field for the 49ers. It appears that he’ll be in and out of the lineup for the rest of the game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has exited today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent oblique injury. Trainers were working with him on the sidelines and he was spotted entering the injury tent on the sidelines. He has been ruled questionable to return.

The star running back for the Niners had already made an impact for the team prior to the injury, taking 11 carries for 43 yards on the ground and catching a touchdown pass. The team finds themselves in a dogfight with the underdog Browns heading into the fourth quarter.