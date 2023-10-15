Keaontay Ingram start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Keaontay Ingram has been dealing with a neck injury that kept him sidelined for the past couple of weeks, but the 23-year-old is off the injury report ahead of the Cardinals’ Week 6 game against the Rams. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook ahead of this weekend’s matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram

Ingram only has a total of 15 yards from 12 carries in three games this season, but he’s coming back to a lineup that will be without James Conner, who was placed on IR with a knee injury. He’ll likely be splitting snaps with rookie Emari Demercado, but he’s at least off the injury report and won’t have any limitations in Week 6. He’s also listed at the top of the depth chart in Conner’s absence, ahead of Demercado.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Ingram is somewhat of an unknown at this point, since the three games we saw him in this season were with James Conner leading the backfield. Now that he’s at the front of the depth chart without Conner on the field, he could be the go-to back for Kyler Murray, or he could split time equally with Demercado. In fact, he could even fall behind Demercado in the coming weeks. We just don’t know what the Cardinals’ backfield is going to look like, so I’d recommend avoiding Ingram this week.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. For the same reasons as the PPR leagues, I’d avoid putting Ingram in your starting lineup in Week 6. Not a bad idea to stash him on your bench and see how he does in Week 6, then reevaluate further down the line.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Keaontay Ingram

FantasyPros has Keaontay as the RB46 heading into this weekend on their Week 6 PPR rankings. There aren’t a ton of viable starting options around him, but you can look to someone like Cam Akers or Kenneth Gainwell if you’re in a deeper league and need to fill an RB spot this week.