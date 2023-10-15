Bills TE Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been relatively quiet in 2023. The Bills went out and drafted Dalton Kincaid, who has taken targets away from Knox. Allen usually likes throwing to his tight ends in the red zone, but it has not been that way this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Through five games this season, Knox has 11 receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. The most re ceiling yards that he has had in a game is 25 yards. Some thought he would still have an impact prior to the season, but with Kincaid in Buffalo, those numbers have plummeted.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. There are better options in all fantasy leagues than Knox. The one upside that he has had in the past is scoring touchdowns, but he isn't even doing that this season. Stefan Diggs and Gabriel Davis have been the go-to guys in the red zone this year and I expect that to continue.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Knox scoring a touchdown would be beneficial in standard leagues. It’s too much of a risk to rely on that however. Knox doesn't have the upside that some of the waiver wire tight ends have. I would start someone who is the clear TE1 on their team compared to teams with two tight ends they’re using like the Bills.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dawson Knox

One guy around Knox’s FantasyPros consensus rankings that I would start over him at the tight end position is Cade Otton. He is the TE1 in Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield loves throwing to his tight ends.