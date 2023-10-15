Giants RB Eric Gray start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New York Giants running back Eric Gray found the field over the past few weeks with Saquon Barkley out. Gray was a fifth-round draft pick for the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Eric Gray

Gray has played in two games this year. He received carries in last weeks matchup as he rushed 12 times for 25 yards and added a one yard reception as well. With Saquon Barkley likely returning, Gray will not have much of an impact in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Barkley is a three down running back and it will be rare if he’s off the field. Even without Barkley, I do not expect a big game from Gray. If Barkley is out, I expect a bigger role from Matt Breida this week. There is just nothing that makes it worth playing Gray in fantasy football this week.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. As I wrote above, Gray should not start in any of your standard leagues regardless of size. The Giants have not utilized running backs much with Barkley out. Gray has no impact on this game if Barkley is active in my opinion.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Eric Gray

Two players in FantasyPros consensus rankings that I would start over Gray are Jordan Mason and Kyle Juszczyk. Mason has gotten some carries in blowout wins and they should handle the Browns. And Juszczyk has been known to get looks in the red zone.