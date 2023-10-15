Giants RB Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants have had a nightmare scenario this season through five games. At 1-4, the Giants are in last place in the NFC East with a tough road matchup in prime time vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Giants will also be without QB Daniel Jones, who is out with a neck injury. RB Saquon Barkley has been out since the Week 2 comeback vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Barkley is close to returning from his ankle sprain and could be back this week. We break down Barkley’s fantasy football outlook if he’s able to return.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yards and a TD, plus six catches for 29 yards and another score in Week 2 vs. Arizona. He’s been sidelined ever since.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

If Barkley is active, yeah, you’re playing him. The Giants will start QB Tyrod Taylor and the offense could be a snoozefest all night if Barkley isn’t on the field. So if Barkley is active, expect him to get a ton of work. That type of volume could translate to a big fantasy outing in his return. Buffalo is also dealing with injuries on defense with LB Matt Milano on IR and CB Tre’Davious White out. Barkley could have a field day up the middle.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Barkley is a go in all formats if he’s healthy and active. Even in standard, he’s a high threat to score if the Giants can get into the red zone. That may be difficult, but again, Barkley would be on the field most of the game with Jones out. Maybe rookie RB Eric Gray gets some work but it should be all Barkley.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Saquon Barkley

If Barkley is active, you’re playing him, not starting someone ahead of him. Don’t galaxy brain this.