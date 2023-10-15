Giants TE Darren Waller start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will face the Buffalo Bills for Week 6’s Sunday Night Football matchup. New York’s offense will look a little different as starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out with an injury. Tyrod Taylor will be under center to start and could look to lean on his tight end, Darren Waller, assuming he is active. Waller has been dealing with a groin injury but is expected to play.

The Giants are “optimistic” and “hopeful” that RB Saquon Barkley can play Sunday night vs. Bills, per @AdamSchefter. He’s missed the past 3 games with a high ankle sprain.



TE Darren Waller (groin) also is expected to play vs. Bills. So some weapons for Tyrod Taylor against a… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 15, 2023

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Darren Waller

Waller heads into Week 6 as the team’s leading receiver. He has 239 yards on 23 receptions but has yet to find the endzone. Waller had struggled to find his role in the Giants’ offense, but is coming off the best game of his season and could benefit from Taylor being under center.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Yes.

The matchup will be tough, as Buffalo is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Still, Taylor being under center could result in an uptick in checkdowns to the talented tight end. I think you can start Waller as your tight end in 10-team leagues or larger. His receptions in this format should make him worth the start, even if he continues to miss out on the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Depends on league size. No in 10-team leagues or smaller, yes in 12-team leagues or larger

Without adding points from receptions, it’s tough to rely on Waller. Of the five games he has played this season, he has to games with at least 7.6 points and three games with fewer than 3.7. That inconsistency is tough to trust, and while he could see more targets with Taylor under center, they are still coming from his backup quarterback. It depends on your roster formation, obviously, but you should be able to find a better option in 10-team leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darren Waller

I would rather play Logan Thomas, Cole Kmet and Zach Ertz this week. It would be close deciding between Waller and Dalton Schultz, but I think Waller would narrowly edge him out.