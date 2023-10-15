Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With the New York Giants ruling starting quarterback Daniel Jones out of Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, they turn to veteran Tyrod Taylor. Can Taylor get the Giants’ struggling offense going against one of the favorites in the AFC?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Tyrod Taylor

With the Giants regular QB Daniel Jones unavailable Taylor will make the 86th start of his career. He hasn’t made a start since Dec. 5, 2021 with the Houston Texans. He entered last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the second half and went 9-of-12 for 86 yards and rushed for 14 yards.

Start or sit Tyrod Taylor Week 6 PPR leagues?

Taylor should sit against this Buffalo defense.

The veteran quarterback still rates as one of the better backup QBs in the NFL, but he hasn’t played many minutes over the past two seasons and will be going up against one of the better defenses in the league. If running back Saquon Barkley isn’t available, it’s difficult to see where the Giants offense will come from.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyrod Taylor

If you’re desperate enough to start Taylor, why not try New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are a great run defense, but less so against the pass and Wilson has had consecutive weeks of decent play.