John Metchie III start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With rookie sensation Tank Dell looking like he might have to sit out with a concussion in Week 6, Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is getting some attention in fantasy football circles. So, is Metchie a sneaky streamer worth slotting into your lineup this week when Houston hosts the New Orleans Saints?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR John Metchie III

Metchie saw a little more work last week after Robert Woods left Houston’s game against the Falcons with a rib injury. He finished the day with two catches on two targets for 20 yards. That nearly matched his season high of 22 yards, which he posted the week before against the Steelers.

Metchie is the Texans’ fourth receiver. He’s seen seven targets so far this season, with six catches for 72 yards.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even with Dell unlikely to play this week, I wouldn’t recommend plugging Metchie into your lineup, unless you’re in a larger league. Robert Woods and Nico Collins are going to see the bulk of looks in the passing game, with tight end Dalton Schultz in the mix as well.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit Metchie in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of John Metchie III

If you’re needing help from the bottom tier of receivers this week, I’d look for someone like Allen Lazard or Jonathan Mingo as a potential fill-in for Week 6.