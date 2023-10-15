Bengals WR Trenton Irwin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals finally looked like the team we expected before the start of the season. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals bounced back with a big 34-20 win. Sure, it was the Cardinals, but Burrow looked like himself and the offense clicked. Can they keep it up in Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks? If they can, that could spell production for WR Trenton Irwin, who was solid vs. Arizona. We break down Irwin’s fantasy football outlook for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Trenton Irwin

Last week with WR Tee Higgins sidelined, Irwin stepped up with eight catches on 10 targets for 60 yards. Most of the action went Ja’Marr Chase’s way but Irwin was the No. 2 receiver with Higgins out. Irwin played slightly more snaps than Tyler Boyd (62 vs. 60).

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

If Higgins is out, start. It’s another good matchup vs. a poor Seattle secondary. Burrow looks to be 100% healthy and back to MVP form. Irwin got heavy target volume last week and could be in line for a similar usage if Higgins is out again this week. If Higgins plays, Irwin may not be a terrible stretch start at FLEX in PPR. He was good enough vs. the Cardinals that he could see around 20-30 snaps. It’s not great but could translate to 3-5 catches, which shouldn’t kill your lineup in PPR if you’re desperate.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

If Higgins is out, maybe. It’s a tough call so again, if you’re in a pickle and need someone to start in a pinch, you could do worse than Irwin. He’s more of a PPR play but if he sees around 6-10 targets with Higgins out, it could pay off big given the matchup. If Higgins ends up playing, don’t start Irwin in standard formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Trenton Irwin

We went over the process enough above. Irwin isn’t a start really unless Higgins is out. DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Irwin ranked as the WR85 in PPR formats this week. That’s with Higgins at WR47 and Boyd at WR45. If Higgins is out, Irwin would be a fringe top-50 WR play in PPR. Tutu Atwell, Jahan Dotson and Robert Woods are a few wideouts in this range who may be available depending on the league.