Jets WR Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The team was able to end a three-game losing streak last week when triumphing in a 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Allen Lazard played a small in the victory.

Below, we’ll go over Lazard’s outlook in fantasy football for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Allen Lazard

Lazard caught three of four targets for 33 receiving yards in last week’s victory over the Broncos. It was a modest performance for the veteran wideout and that yielded 3.3 fantasy points for standard league managers and 6.3 points for PPR league managers.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Lazard is averaging just 7.8 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues and even those middling numbers will most likely go down against a tough Eagles defense. Unless you’re stuck in a deeper league and have limited options for a Flex spot, look elsewhere.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. The same principle applies to standard leagues considering that he has just one touchdown so far this season. Again, look elsewhere.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Allen Lazard

Right below Lazard in the PPR WR rankings is DJ Chark, who has been productive these last few weeks for the Carolina Panthers. He’s hauled in 10 of 21 targets for 171 yards in four games and has two touchdowns to his ledger. He’s rostered in just 27.3% of fantasy leagues, so he should be available for pickup off the wire.