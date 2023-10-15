Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The team was able to end a three-game losing streak last week when triumphing in a 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos and tight end Tyler Conklin played a hand in the victory.

Below, we’ll go over Conklin’s outlook in fantasy football for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin caught four of five targets for 67 yards in the victory against the Broncos last Sunday. It was another decent outing for the veteran as he helped the offense move the chains, but he has still yet to find the end zone this season.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Conklin has been commanding 5-6 targets per game and that consistency is worth something in a year where explosive tight end performances have been at a premium. He enters today as the 18th ranked TE in PPR leagues, but would floating around the top 10 if he had a touchdown or two. If you’re in a deeper league, you’ll want to hang onto that consistency.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. This is where a lack of touchdowns come into play as he’s just yielding managers just 4.1 fantasy points per game in standard leagues. Unless you’re in a really deep league and have limited options, you can look elsewhere for TE production this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Cronklin

There is still tons of value to be had with Jonnu Smith for the Atlanta Falcons. He has caught 21 of 27 targets for 246 receiving yards to the tune of 8.7 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. He’s only rostered in 15.9% of leagues, so there’s still an opportunity to scoop him off the waiver wire.