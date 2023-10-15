Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. The Jets will defend home field and look for an upset win over the undefeated Eagles. Wilson is under center and after a disastrous two-game stretch, he has settled somewhat into the starting QB role. What fantasy designation does he bring into Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson threw 19-for-26 for 199 yards and one interception in the Jets 31-21 win over the Broncos. It was an underwhelming outing after his improved Week 4 performance against the Chiefs. He is currently the 28th ranked QB in most PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

START. It’s not my most confident play, but if Wilson can take care of the ball and mirror his game in Week 4 against Kansas City, he is worth a fantasy play. The Eagles have been modest against quarterbacks this year, allowing 247.6 passing yards per game along with 11 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 98.2 passer rating. Their defense is stout against the run, the game script almost certainly means Wilson will have some chances.

Going out on a limb, but he carries some low-end QB2 value if you’re main starter is injured or off due to BYE. Keep in mind the Eagles will also be without cornerback Darius Slay and impressive rookie DT Jalen Carter.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Wilson

Two names that are good options this week are Desmond Ridder and Bryce Young.

Ridder had his best game of the season for the Falcons in Week 5 going 28-for-37, for 329 yards and 2 all-purpose touchdowns. He faces a 21st-ranked Commanders defense that allows 238.6 passing yards per game.

Young also had a standout game last week, going 25-for-41 for 247 yards for 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The turnovers hurt his fantasy output, but Young set career-highs in pass attempts and yards in the game. He faces a Dolphins secondary that often allows several big plays in the air.