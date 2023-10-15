Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles look to remain perfect as they take on the New York Jets in Week 6. Their signature run game has performed well of late and one member of their backfield is Kenneth Gainwell. Many expected him to take a leap this season but it’s been the opposite, what is his fantasy outlook heading into Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell recorded seven carries for 17 yards along with one catch for 7 yards. He remained behind De’Andre Swift on the depth chart and had limited usage.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

SIT. The Jets 29th ranked defense against the run is appealing, but unless Swift gets injured, Gainwell’s usage is spotty. After getting 14 carries in Week 1 and Week 3, there’s been a decline in his touches. Jalen Hurts also gets some rushing attempts in favor of Gainwell, it’s safe to look at other options.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

SIT. It’s clear Swift is the clear No. 1 and will get a bulk of the carries while Gainwell remains a change-of-pace RB2. Outside of a potential goal-line short run for a touchdown, Gainwell unfortunately does not get enough touches to make a lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenneth Gainwell

Tyjae Spears and Salvon Ahmed are two viable options for fantasy this week.

The Titans have used Spears more often to spell Derrick Henry and he has performed well in recent games. Ahmed will see some more touches this week with De’Von Achane out and Jeff Wilson Jr. not yet cleared off IR for the Dolphins.