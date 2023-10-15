Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are looking for their first win of the season, as last week they suffered a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions, dropping to 0-5. This week a matchup against the Miami Dolphins is on the horizon. With lead back Miles Sanders missing some practice time with a shoulder injury, the Panthers backfield is likely to be led by Chuba Hubbard. Is he worth a start heading into Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard finished Week 5 with 9 carries for 35 yards. After a solid rookie campaign of 612 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 2021, Hubbard has been primarily RB-2 for the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

START. The Dolphins have the 18th-ranked run defense, giving up 116 yards per game. Sanders has not practiced and has been ruled out for this Sunday. Even prior to this weekend, Hubbard slowly was getting more touches out of the backfield for the Panthers. In five games, he has been targeted 14 times and has reeled in 12 catches. Hubbard is a viable RB-2/FLEX option given the bye week for names like Najee Harris and Aaron Jones.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

START. Hubbard is expected to get an RB-1 type of workload and will split carries with Laviska Shenault. Jr. for this contest. The third-year pro has played behind the likes of Christian McCaffrey and split time with D’Onta Foreman for much of last season. Now he gets an opportunity to display his route-running ability and get the majority of snaps near the goal line. He’s a good option for FLEX in most standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chuba Hubbard

Zack Moss is a good alternate, running well behind the Colts' offensive line. With rookie QB Anthony Richards on IR due to injury, expect Moss and Jonathan Taylor to get plenty of rush attempts moving forward. This season Moss has put up 89 carries for 445 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 5 yards per carry.

D’Onta Foreman is expected to see an increase in touches for the Bears, as starter Khalil Herbert is out this Sunday along with Roschon Johnson. Like Hubbard, he gets an instant RB-1 workload in Week 6. The weather for this contest indicates it’ll be played mostly on the ground, Foreman is likely to get some red-zone touches.