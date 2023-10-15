Lions WR Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams began the season suspended. His suspension was made shorter by the NFL and Williams was back in the lineup last week for his season debut vs. the Carolina Panthers. It came at an opportune time with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown sidelined due to an ab injury. But with Williams in his first game back, he didn’t see too much action in a blowout win. We’re going to look at Williams’ scope in fantasy football for this week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams played 28 offensive snaps in his season debut last week vs. the Panthers. He finished the game with two catches on three targets for two yards. Not exactly what you were hoping for in his first game back.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. It’s tough to gauge Williams’ role in the offense after missing games. Plus, last week he only had 28 snaps and St. Brown is set to return this week. Maybe if TE Sam LaPorta is inactive, Williams could see more snaps. Until then, he should see around 25-35 offensive snaps and limited targets. Even on a good week, Williams is the fourth target in Detroit’s offense.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Again, sit. Williams has worse value in standard leagues. Until he starts to see more looks, keep him on the bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jameson Williams

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Williams coming in at WR70 in his PPR WR rankings for this week. That would put Williams as a fringe FLEX play in leagues with more WR slots or a few FLEX spots. Allen Lazard, Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney are the type of WRs around Williams in the rankings. So if you’re down this far, you’re in a tough spot.