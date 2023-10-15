Lions WR Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. The Lions are coming off a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, a game in which WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to sit due to an ab injury. WR Josh Reynolds was thrust into WR1 duties and performed well. We’re going to go over Reynolds’ outlook in fantasy football for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

With St. Brown out last week, Reynolds stepped up with four catches on five targets for 79 yards and a score. Detroit went up quickly and never really looked back.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. St. Brown is back this week but that shouldn’t scare you off Reynolds, who has been a strong PPR play all season. Reynolds is among the leaders in yards per reception, so he never really needs many catches to get you there in PPR. The volume isn’t great and the matchup isn’t ideal vs. Tampa Bay, but Reynolds remains a good FLEX option.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. If you’re in a shallow league you can probably keep Reynolds on your bench given the type of depth you have. Otherwise, Reynolds is a decent play in deeper formats as a FLEX in standard. He doesn’t need much to get chunk yardage, which is good for non-PPR. If he finds the end zone, even better.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Josh Reynolds

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Reynolds coming in as the WR53 in PPR formats for this week. It’s mostly because St. Brown is back; he’s ranked in the top-15 wideouts. At WR53, in deeper leagues with at least three WR roster slots and 1-2 FLEX spots Reynolds would be a viable FLEX still. Robert Woods, Tyler Boyd and Josh Downs are among the WRs ahead of Reynolds who could be available on the waiver wire.