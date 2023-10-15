Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The Lions are dealing with a bunch of injuries on offense, including RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to miss last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers due to a abdomen injury. He was back at practice this week and is ready to go for Week 6. We go over St. Brown’s outlook in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Last week, St. Brown was sidelined due to injury. Before that, the Lions defeated the Packers on TNF. St. Brown had five catches on seven targets for 57 yards and a TD. On the season, St. Brown has 26 catches for 331 yards and two scores.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. This isn’t something we need to think to hard about heading into this week. If St. Brown is healthy, he starts in pretty much all formats. While St. Brown is a must-start, it is a tough matchup vs. the Bucs. Tampa Bay is allowing the fifth-fewest points to WRs in fantasy football this season. St. Brown is also a risk for re-injury. You’ve got to start him but there’s some risk there. There’s also a ton of upside since St. Brown is one of the top wideouts in the NFL.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown

You shouldn’t be considering someone else over St. Brown really. He’s a WR1 by draft position and his production shouldn’t really change that.