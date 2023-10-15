Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. The Lions enter the game 4-1 and in first place in the NFC North. Detroit is dealing with some injuries this week. We’re going to go over RB Jahmyr Gibbs’ outlook in fantasy football for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Last week, Gibbs didn’t play against the Panthers in a 42-24 win. Prior to Week 5, Gibbs had eight carries for 40 yards and four catches for 11 yards on TNF vs. the Packers.

Start or sit in Week 6 leagues?

Gibbs has already been ruled OUT due to a hamstring injury and won’t play for a second straight game. With Gibbs sidelined last week, RB David Montgomery had 21 total touches for 129 yards and a TD vs. the Panthers. Montgomery was dominated the backfield regardless of Gibbs’ health. But with the rookie sidelined again, Montgomery should be in line for another 20-25 touches vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs

Chances are you weren’t playing Gibbs outside of a FLEX play in PPR formats this week if he were healthy. Craig Reynolds had seven carries for 52 yards and a TD last week vs. the Panthers. That was in a blowout so it’s hard to expect the same thing from Reynolds again. However, the Lions shouldn’t want to wear down Montgomery given the health of Gibbs. So we should see Reynolds get anywhere from 5-10 touches again this week.