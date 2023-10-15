Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) are coming off a 23-14 loss to the Eagles in Week 5 as they look to bounce back against the Cardinals on Sunday. Cooper Kupp made his return last week, which subsequently cut into the target share for the rest of the receivers on the team. Tyler Higbee was no exception to that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee saw just three targets last week, catching two of them for 20 yards on the day. It’s a far cry from the 11 targets he saw in Week 4, but even then he only caught five of those as he failed to capitalize on the volume. Higbee hasn’t been great for the majority of the season, and his outlook looks a little bleaker with Kupp returning to the lineup.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. With Cooper Kupp back in action, it’s almost impossible to justify starting Higbee on a week-to-week basis in any league. He brought in just 4.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues last week, and it’s not about to get any better as his target volume will likely stay pretty low for the foreseeable future.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. His outlook is even worse in standard leagues, as the 30-year-old hasn’t found the end zone all season and turned in just 20 yards last week. It’s best to avoid Higbee for now and look elsewhere for a higher-producing tight end.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Higbee

Kyle Pitts is a name that comes to mind, as he just turned in his best performance of the season last week with 15.7 points in PPR leagues. He totaled 87 yards for the Falcons in Week 5 and will look to find some consistency, making him a better option than Higbee this week.