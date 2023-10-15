Tutu Atwell start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) are coming off a 23-14 loss to the Eagles in Week 5, marking their third of the season as they’ve been navigating the season without star receiver Cooper Kupp. Tutu Atwell has been sharing the field with Puka Nacua as he’s been hoping to benefit from Kupp’s absence. Let’s take a look at Atwell’s fantasy outlook for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell saw a season-low five targets for just nine yards in the loss last week, but he was able to salvage a semi-decent fantasy score with a touchdown. He brought in 8.9 points in PPR leagues, which is how his scores might start looking now that Kupp is back in action after his injury. Atwell’s stats have been decreasing every week, starting out with 119 yards and 17.9 PPR points in Week 1 and steadily declining each game after that.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. With Kupp back in action, Atwell is certain to take a cut in his target share as we saw last week when Matthew Stafford only sent five passes his way. He only caught two of those targets which is unusual for Atwell, but even if he bounces back in his production, Kupp’s return will make Atwell a fantasy bench player for the foreseeable future.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Atwell has found the end zone twice this year, with his first touchdown in Week 3 boosting his standard fantasy score to 13.2 points on the day. That won’t be the case every week, especially with Kupp back in action, so he should be avoided in standard leagues as well.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tutu Atwell

FantasyPros has Tutu Atwell as WR42 in their Week 6 rankings, and if you don’t feel comfortable starting him this week, you’ve got decent options in the same tier with guys like Tyler Boyd, Robert Woods, and Drake London.