Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals (1-4) are coming off a 34-20 loss to the Bengals last week, marking their second in a row as they look to get on solid ground. It got worse for the Cardinals in Week 5 as James Conner suffered a knee injury and was placed on IR, though it opens the door for others to step up and see a higher workload. Zach Ertz wasn’t quite able to make a huge difference last week, but he’ll look to put in a better performance against the Rams in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz caught two of his four targets in the loss to the Bengals, totaling just 10 yards on the day. He found the end zone once, though, salvaging what would have been an abysmal performance in terms of fantasy. As a result, he brought in 9.0 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which is just a couple shy of his season-high of 11.6.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Ertz has been averaging 6.8 targets per game so far, and that average would be higher if not for him seeing only two targets in Week 3 against the Cowboys. Last week was an offshoot as well, and Kyler Murray should be throwing to him more often once again. Ertz has been a scoring threat this season, catching 10 of his 11 targets in the red zone though he’s only scored once. He’ll have a favorable matchup against the Rams, who are allowing an average of 10.2 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Ertz hasn’t found the end zone more than once this season, making him more dependent on receptions to move the fantasy needle. His highest output in standard scoring came last week with 7.0 points, but that was mostly due to his lone touchdown. He’s outside of the top 10 TE list this week, and I’d suggest looking elsewhere if you have the option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Ertz

Ertz comes in at TE11 in the FantasyPros Week 6 PPR rankings, just on the outside of the top 10. If you’re in a PPR league, he’s a good option to start, but if you’re in a standard league, you may want to look toward someone like Kyle Pitts to slot in your starting lineup in Week 6.