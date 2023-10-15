Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals (1-4) will look to add a second win to their total this season as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) in Week 6 action on Sunday afternoon. They’re coming off a disappointing 34-20 loss to the Bengals last week and will look to get back on track in Los Angeles. Ahead of Sunday’s action, let’s take a look at Rondale Moore’s fantasy outlook for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Moore caught 3-of-5 for 26 yards in the loss to the Bengals last week, turning in his second-best fantasy performance of the season with 10.6 points in PPR leagues. his best came in Week against the Cowboys which saw him pull in 16.2 points, but the majority of that came on the ground as he rushed the ball three times for 54 yards and a score. He added some more yards last week with three more carries for an extra 50 yards.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Moore’s stats were padded last week with one big 41-yard run on the day, leaving nine yards to be split between his other two carries. He continues to be an inconsistent producer that heavily relies on carries to boost his stats, and even then it’s hit or miss on whether he’ll see action on the ground or not. He shouldn’t be in your starting lineup against the Rams this week.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Moore has only had two games with decent yard totals this season, with a total of eight carries on the season. He’s almost a non-factor in the air as he has to share the field with Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson. His semi-involvement in the running game isn’t enough to deserve a start this week in your fantasy lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore comes in at WR56 at FantasyPros’ Week 6 rankings, making him a less-than-ideal candidate to stick anywhere in your lineup. you can look up the list a bit and grab someone like Brandin Cooks, Elijah Moore, or even Robert Woods who should put in better performances than Moore this week.