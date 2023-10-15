Emari Demercado start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals (1-4) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) in Week 6 action on Sunday afternoon as the Cardinals look to add a second win on the season. They’re coming off a 34-20 loss to the Bengals in Week 5 that saw Emari Demercado more involved in the running game after James Conner suffered an injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Emari Demercado

Demercado ran the ball 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in what was easily his best performance of the season last week. Of course, it came at the expense of James Conner suffering a knee injury and subsequently being placed on IR. The rookie will look to be more involved in the coming weeks until Conner makes a full recovery.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Demercado also caught one of his three targets in last week’s game, adding another 12 yards to his overall total. He finished with 12.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He’s actually been more involved in the passing game than the running game so far this season, seeing a total of six targets as opposed to his four rush attempts prior to Week 5. Still, he’s listed behind Keaontay Ingram on the Cardinals’ depth chart this week, which will make him a better candidate for your bench than the starting lineup in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. I could maybe see starting him at the FLEX spot in deeper leagues, but in most leagues especially with 8-10 teams, Demercado shouldn’t be in your starting lineups quite yet until we see how much he’ll be utilized in Conner’s absence.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Emari Demercado

Emari Demercado sits as the RB26 at FantasyPros in their Week 6 rankings, projected to garner around 10 points in PPR leagues. I wouldn’t rely on that too heavily, and would rather grab someone like Jonathan Taylor or Brian Robinson for Week 6.