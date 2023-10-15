Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a nice outing last week against the Packers. In that one, he was targeted a team-high 10 times, catching seven of those passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. It was his second-best outing of the season. He’s got a chance to beat those numbers this week in a revenge game against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Despite missing a game this season, Meyers has 274 yards and three catches, with 25 receptions on three targets. You’ll have to keep an eye on his injury status. He was limited by a wrist issue in practice earlier this week.

Opposing offenses haven’t had to do much heavy lifting against the Patriots lately, with New England’s offense giving up six turnovers in their last two. But it hasn’t been especially difficult for opposing receivers.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Meyers is a must-start player in PPR leagues this week, regardless of the size league you’re playing in. He’s seen double-digit targets in three of four games he’s played this season, and at least 75 yards in three of those contests.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

The same goes for standard leagues—start Meyers. He’s a central player in this offense, with a little extra motivation in a revenge game. Plug him in as a WR2.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jakobi Meyers

Outside of the highest tier of receivers, there aren’t a ton of players I’d start over Meyers as my WR2 this week. Jordan Addison of the Vikings is worth some consideration since he’s thrust into the No. 1 role there with Justin Jefferson on the shelf.