Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

It wasn’t so long ago that Hunter Henry looked like a viable week-to-week starting option in fantasy football lineups. But the New England Patriots tight end has seen his production flat line lately, along with the rest of the Patriots offense.

Still, he’s got enough of a track record that plenty of readers might be considering him as an option at a position that’s always tough to fill in fantasy. So, should you start Hunter Henry this week against the Las Vegas Raiders? Let’s see.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry was held without a catch last week in a loss to the Saints, despite being targeted twice. But the week before that, he had four catches on five targets for 51 yards when the Patriots were dismantled by the Cowboys. Prior to getting blanked last week, Henry had more than 50 yards in three of four games, and four or more receptions in three of those outings. He had touchdowns in Week 1 and Week 2.

The Raiders are middle of the pack against tight ends, having given up 227 receiving yards and two touchdowns to the position so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

While you can’t go into this week with high expectations, Henry is still a decent option in PPR leagues. The Patriots will have to throw the ball to someone, and Henry’s probably the most reliable pass catcher in this offense right now. Just don’t expect more than four catches and 50 yards.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

In larger leagues, Henry’s a decent starting option, albeit with a low ceiling. You can start him in regular-sized leagues too, but you might be able to find someone with more upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hunter Henry

I’d take a flyer on Tyler Conklin of the Jets this week. He’s been more productive lately and has a favorable matchup against the Eagles.