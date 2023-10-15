JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Given what we’ve seen from the New England Patriots offense this season, would you seriously trust anyone from this group in your fantasy football lineups? You probably shouldn’t, especially among their receivers. That goes for JuJu Smith-Schuster this week against the Las Vegas Raiders too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

There’s a chance that Smith-Schuster will miss this week’s game. He’s still in the concussion protocol, sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. For that reason alone, you should be wary of starting him this week. But if you’re still not convinced, look no further than his production numbers this season.

Smith-Schuster has been targeted a total of 15 times this season, catching 14 passes for just 86 yards and no touchdowns. He hasn’t had more than 20 yards since Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. He’s averaging five targets per game, but Smith-Schuster has just five catches in his last three outings. Sit him in PPR leagues. He might be someone you’re forced to consider in larger leagues, but I’d still shy away from him there too because of his injury status and production levels.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. You should definitely sit him in standard leagues. Even if he wasn’t dealing with an injury this week, the production just isn’t there in this offense right now.

Player(s) you would start ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster

Almost anyone is a better option than Smith-Schuster this week. If you’re combing through the bargain bin, though, one name you might consider is John Metchie of the Texans. Though his ceiling is pretty low, he’s got an outside shot at a bigger role with Tank Dell likely to miss this week’s game.