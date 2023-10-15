Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After being an afterthought to start the season, Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has seen a bump in production over Houston’s last two games. That includes his best game of the season, a seven-catch outing against the Atlanta Falcons last week with 65 yards and a touchdown. With a difficult matchup against the New Orleans Saints on the docket this week, can Schultz be an option for fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Dalton Schultz

Last week’s effort made it two straight games that Schultz has found the end zone. He had 42 yards on three catches to go with his score in a Week 4 win over the Steelers. But before these last two weeks, Schultz had two games where he didn’t even top 10 yards with a total of just seven catches in the first three contests of the season.

Now that he’s on the upswing, Schultz has a tall order against the Saints. They’ve been the toughest defense for opposing tight ends to crack, allowing just 99 yards to the position so far this season, the best in the league, and just one touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. With wide receiver Tank Dell likely to miss this week’s game, the Texans may have to lean more on Schultz, despite the matchup. He’s an acceptable starter in most PPR leagues, though it could be tough for him to produce much in the way of yardage or touchdowns. In larger PPR leagues, he’s a better option.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. I would shy away from Schultz in all but the largest, more than 12 teams, leagues. He may see more targets, but the Saints defense is going to put a hard cap on what he does with those catches.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Schultz

Tyler Conklin should be on your radar this week as an option over Schultz. He’s seen his production pick up lately, and the Jets play the Eagles, who have been weaker against the position this season. Another name to consider is Kyle Pitts of the Falcons, who’s finally started to see more looks lately.