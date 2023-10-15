Robert Woods start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We haven’t really seen much from Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods this season. Though he leads the team in targets, he’s a distant third in receiving yards. But with rookie standout Tank Dell dealing with a concussion, Woods has the chance to slide back onto fantasy radars for a Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Robert Woods

Woods saw nine looks from quarterback C.J. Stroud last week, but he only hauled in three passes for 30 yards in a narrow loss to the Falcons. Only one pass catcher from Houston topped 40 yards in that one, but Woods hasn’t had more than that in a game since Week 2.

Despite the low output, he leads the team with 40 targets. He saw six of them in the two games prior to last week’s but didn’t catch more than three. Woods is 31 and playing next two much younger receivers who are dominating the stat sheet for Houston.

He could see his workload increase this week as Dell is still dealing with a concussion and might not be cleared in time for Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Woods isn’t a bad start in PPR leagues this week as a flex or fourth receiver. Without Dell, his ceiling would certainly be a little higher, especially in larger leagues or those with especially deep rosters. He’s seeing enough targets that he could provide a decent floor.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. I’m less inclined to recommend starting Woods in standard leagues—he’s just not producing enough, despite the target volume. But if Dell sits, he’s worth a flyer as a low-end flex option or even a WR3 if you’re desperate. Obviously, in larger leagues, he has more value this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Robert Woods

If Curtis Samuel is available, I’d start him this week over Woods. Samuel’s been producing at a bigger clip lately, and he has a favorable matchup against a Falcons team that struggles to defend against slot receivers.