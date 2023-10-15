Josh Downs start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15.

Within this matchup, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Colts WR Josh Downs. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Josh Downs

Downs has shown some fantasy potential this season, especially with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, which will be the case for the time being. With Minshew under center in Week 3 at the Baltimore Ravens, Downs hauled in 8-of-12 targets for 57 yards. Then, he caught all six targets for 97 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. You may not need to start Downs in smaller leagues with 8-10 teams, but he’s worth starting in deeper leagues as a WR2 or FLEX option.

As mentioned earlier, Downs and Minshew have strong chemistry, and Jacksonville tends to funnel production to the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Downs has yet to catch a touchdown this season, but he is seeing ample targets with Minshew at quarterback.

Go ahead and look toward Downs as a potential WR2 or FLEX in deeper leagues with 12-14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Josh Downs

I would rather start players like Gabe Davis, Terry McLaurin, or Drake London ahead of Downs in Week 6.