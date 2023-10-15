Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

As the Indianapolis Colts face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, it will mark just the second time this season that their RB1, Jonathan Taylor, is back in the fold. Taylor had a quiet debut last week in a win against the Tennessee Titans, but it won’t be long before he ramps up to his usual level of production.

We break down whether Taylor should be treated as a starter in fantasy lineups for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

In his 2023 debut last week against the Titans, he played just 10 offensive snaps, totaling 18 yards on six carries while adding one reception for 16 yards. The Colts tailback will look to mimic his level of play from 2021, in which he averaged a ridiculous 21.9 PPR fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Zack Moss won’t be going away anytime soon, but he only saw one more target (2) compared to Taylor in last week’s win over the Titans. The expectation is that Taylor will begin to get more involved as the weeks carry on, and based on how last week’s box score shook out, it’s clear that both Colts’ running backs will remain involved in the passing game. The added boost here could be that in facing a pass rush led by Myles Garrett, newly crowned starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is forced to take the quick check-down as a counter.

Treat Taylor as a low-end RB2/flex in smaller fantasy leagues of fewer than 10 teams, as he continues to acclimate back into the rotation. In larger leagues, he carries clear RB2, perhaps some RB1 value given the limited options overall.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Taylor saw six carries for 18 yards and caught his only target for 16 yards in his 2023 debut last week, but it’s no secret that he’ll continue to ramp up prediction immediately, starting this week against the Browns. The matchup isn't perfect, as Cleveland is allowing just 9.7 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. But Taylor’s upside is far too great to overlook, and if the Colts find themselves in red zone situations, look for Taylor to get a first stab at six points.

In smaller fantasy leagues of fewer than 10 teams, Taylor carries RB2/flex value, given his slow ease back into his normal volume of carries. In larger leagues where alternative options are slim, treat him as an RB2 with some RB1 upside.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jonathan Taylor

For players looking to capitalize on PPR value, Demari Emercado could be a bargain to start over Taylor. Yes, he doesn’t carry the brand name value, but he should be heavily involved as a safety net against a Los Angeles Rams defense whose pass rush is highlighted by Aaron Donald.