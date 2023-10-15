Zack Moss start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With the Indianapolis Colts facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, fantasy managers of Zack Moss have a bit of a conundrum on their hands. The matchup will mark just the second time this season that Jonathan Taylor is back in the fold. It won’t be long before he ramps up to his usual level of production, but for now, it doesn’t exclude Moss from playing a pivotal role in the running back rotation.

We break down whether Moss should be a lock-in starter in fantasy lineups for Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Zack Moss

Through four games this season, Moss has totaled 445 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns, while adding 72 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air. Heading into Week 6, Moss ranks as RB6 in PPR scoring leagues, with an average of 21.4 fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Outside of a decent 9.0 PPR fantasy outing in Week 4, Moss has averaged 25.6 PPR fantasy points in his remaining three games this season. The return of Jonathan Taylor, who will surely ramp up production in the coming weeks, undoubtedly hampers Moss’ fantasy ceiling going forward. But for now, it’s clear that Moss is the more inclined and seasoned option, so fantasy managers can’t afford to suddenly regulate him to the bench.

Treat him as a short-term RB1/RB2 in smaller fantasy leagues with fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues, he’s a clear RB1 until Taylor begins displaying the level of production of his normal self.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Moss will face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense in Week 6 that allows only 95 total rushing yards a game, but his upside still keeps him fantasy-relevant in spite of the unfavorable matchup. He’s still averaging 22.3 rushing attempts per game with a solid 5.0 yards per attempt, which is preceded only by Anthony Richardson (5.4 YPA). Until Taylor looks and plays like his old self, treat Moss like a lock-in starter.

For now, Moss is an RB1/RB2 in smaller fantasy leagues with fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues, he’ll retain his RB1 status until fantasy managers see Taylor reclaim his spot in the Colts’ running back pecking order.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zack Moss

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was humbled in last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he has an excellent opportunity to rebound in Week 6. Cook will face an awful New York Giants defense in primetime on Sunday night, as New York is allowing 23.4 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is fourth-most in the league.