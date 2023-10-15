Gardner Minshew start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) will hit the road for a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2). The Colts will be without rookie QB Anthony Richardson for the next few weeks since he’s battling with an injury. Backup Gardner Minshew will be sprung into duty during the absence of Richardson. Gametime for Sunday’s tilt is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, live from Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew has one start on the season and has seen action in three games. In his limited time this season, Minshew is completing 68.7 percent of his passes and has thrown 553 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 6

Start. He will make his first career start against his former team on Sunday. The Jaguars rank 28th against the pass this year, allowing opposing quarterbacks to throw for an average of 271 yards per game. Minsew led the Jags to a win in Week 3 against the Ravens. In that game, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. You may have other options to start, but if you need a guy for a week, Minshew should have a good performance in returning home to Jacksonville. The Colts don't have a ton of weapons, but look for Michael Pittman to have a nice day.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gardner Minshew

If you’re looking for a guy to start instead of Minshew, take a look at San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who just continues to put up numbers and win games. Last week against the Cowboys, he threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He has been able to drive the bus for the 49ers since taking over last week and hasn’t missed a beat. He has a tough matchup against the Browns this week, but with the way the offense operates, he will still find a way to be successful.