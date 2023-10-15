Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins and their high-powered offense cruised past the New York Giants, 31-16 in Week 5. The usual suspects showed out for Miami, as Raheem Mostert continued his successful season with another solid performance on the ground. His running mate De’Von Achane is projected to miss some time due to injury, which means Mostert will get more usage out of the backfield. How does he stack up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert had 10 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. It’s been a spectacular start to the fantasy year for him, accumulating 8 all-purpose touchdowns, 314 yards rushing and 128 yards receiving. In most PPR formats, Mostert is the No. 2 ranked running back.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Mostert is RB-1 for a Dolphins rushing attack that has 969 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns over 5 games. Now Mostert will line up against a 26th-ranked run defense in Carolina, that allows 140.8 rushing yards per game. With Achane on the shelf, Mostert will get some more carries and is a must-start this week against a bottom-tier Panthers run defense.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

START. Mostert has flourished in this offense, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and is tied with Christian McCaffrey with 7 rushing touchdowns this young season. Jeff Wilson Jr. has been cleared and will likely spell him, but lean on a big-time performance for Mostert. The Panthers have allowed three opposing RBs to score at least two rushing touchdowns this season.

Player you would start ahead of Raheem Mostert

Kenneth Walker faces a poor Bengals run defense, ranked 31st in the league (allowing 154 rushing yards per game). The second-year RB has scored 5 touchdowns so far this season and has been productive for the Seahawks. Fresh off a BYE week, Walker is in line for another above-average fantasy performance.