Bryce Young start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are looking for some answers after a 42-24 loss against the Detroit Lions last week. With an 0-5 record, things don’t get much easier as they travel to Florida for a Week 6 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. It’s been an uneasy season for rookie Bryce Young, what is his fantasy outlook heading into this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Bryce Young

Young threw 25-for-41 for 247 yards along with a career-high 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in Week 5. Young was able to throw 2 touchdown passes during in the 4th quarter. Despite an underwhelming offensive line, Young is making the most of his opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Yes, it’s been a disappointing season for the Panthers, but Young faces a 20th-ranked Dolphins pass defense that allows 237.2 passing yards per contest. If Miami gets out to a fast start, the Panthers have no choice but to air it out on offense. When he has time in the pocket, Young has connected well with pass-catchers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.

He is coming off a game in which he eclipsed career highs in passing attempts (41) and passing yards (247). Young has a chance to get some garbage time touchdowns that’ll salvage his fantasy production. He is a low-end QB2 and injury-replacement type of play this week.

Player you would start ahead of Bryce Young

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have been playing impressively of late. The veteran play-caller has enjoyed a career rejuvenation and faces the 16th-ranked pass defense of Tampa Bay in Week 6. This season at home, Goff averages 22.8 fantasy points per contest and has thrown 7 of his 9 touchdowns at Ford Field. With the return of top-target Amon-Ra St. Brown looming, Goff also has good chemistry with rookie Sam LaPorta and Josh Reynolds. Goff is on pace for a productive Week 6.